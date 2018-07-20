Remains of 8 victims identified in Canada serial killer case

TORONTO (AP) — Police in Toronto say the remains of all eight known victims of an alleged serial killer have now been identified.

Authorities previously identified remains of seven victims of suspected killer Bruce McArthur.

Inspector Hank Idsinga told reporters Friday that the remains of the eighth were confirmed after a recent search near the property of McArthur, who is accused of preying on men between 2010 and last year.

Idsinga said the search did not turn up any new possible victims. He said investigators are continuing to look into unsolved cases in Canada and abroad.

McArthur was arrested in January after an investigation into several disappearances in a gay neighborhood of Toronto. He was later charged with eight counts of murder and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.