Remains identified 7 years after murder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have identified the remains of a woman seven years after they believe she was murdered and two years after her body was found.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a DNA match confirmed that human remains found in neighboring Flagler County in 2016 were of Mandy Ciehanoski.

Ciehanoski had been in a relationship with Michael Annicchiarico, who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in 2014.

The woman's remains were found two years ago by a drone operator searching for a crashed drone.

A DNA comparison was made with a family member, and the match was confirmed at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.