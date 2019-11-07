Remains dug up, stolen from Connecticut cemetery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are investigating a grave that was dug up and remains were taken from a Jewish cemetery in Hartford.

Authorities say a 70-year-old grave was dug up at Agudas Achim Cemetery.

Officers say the incident possibly occurred on Halloween and the person or persons dug the grave with a shovel and their hands.

Authorities say they are at the beginning of their investigation and plan to view surveillance footage to see if a vehicle left the area.

WTNH-TV reports that since the family has not yet been notified, the identity of the remains in the grave will not be released.