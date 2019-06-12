Relatives ask jury to spare dad's life in 5 kids' deaths

The mother of five children who were killed by their father stunned a South Carolina courtroom Tuesday by asking the jury to spare her ex-husband's life.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Defense lawyers for a South Carolina father convicted of killing his five children have concluded their efforts to spare him a death sentence by calling several relatives to ask for mercy.

Two of Timothy Jones Jr.'s half brothers and his half sister testified Wednesday, along with his stepmother. They remembered good times growing up with Jones and summers with his children.

All four asked the jury to not sentence Jones to death. The same jury convicted Jones last week of five counts of murder for killing the children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in 2014. If they can't unanimously agree on death, Jones will be sentenced to life without parole.

The mother of the five children told jurors Tuesday she is against the death penalty.