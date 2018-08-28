Rauner approved welfare for immigrants, now nixes visa help

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner is defending his veto of legislation to hasten paperwork to help immigrant crime victims stay in the U.S. despite earlier approving welfare for immigrants similarly situated.

The Republican told The Associated Press Tuesday that the 2016 law he signed was "good humanitarian action." It provides state-funded health care, cash and food assistance to immigrant victims of human trafficking, torture and other serious crimes while they await federal visas allowing them to stay in the U.S.

Rauner says that measure is "very different" from the one he vetoed on Friday. It requires police agencies to take action within four months on certificates immigrant crime victims need to apply for the visas. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton says it encourages immigrants to cooperate in police investigations without fearing deportation.