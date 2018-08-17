Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles

Now Playing:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say rapper Young Thug was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car.





Photo: Marco Torres Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Young Thug performs at the JMBLYA traveling music festival held at Sam Houston Race Park on Sunday, May 6th 2018. (Photo by Marco Torres/Freelance) Young Thug performs at the JMBLYA traveling music festival held at Sam Houston Race Park on Sunday, May 6th 2018. (Photo by Marco Torres/Freelance) Photo: Marco Torres Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York. Police say the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car. Officer Drake Madison says Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked on a weapons possession charge. He was being held on $35,000 bail. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York. Police say the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car. ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Officer Drake Madison says Friday the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked on a weapons possession charge. He was being held on $35,000 bail.

Madison says several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster's sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.

He says officers detained several in the crowd, including Williams, and officers found a firearm inside his car.

Williams was arrested in September 2017 on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.

Brian Steel, an attorney who represented him in that case, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

___

This story has been corrected to show the suspect's first name is spelled Jeffery, not Jeffrey.