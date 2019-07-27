Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden

FILE - In this Friday, July 26, 2019 file photo, Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, an executive producer of the Hulu miniseries "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," poses for a portrait during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, Calif. RZA says he's concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who's charged with assault in Sweden. RZA told The Associated Press at an event Friday, July 26, 2019, promoting the Hulu drama series that he doesn't condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Friday, July 26, 2019 file photo, Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, an executive producer of the Hulu miniseries "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," poses for a portrait during the 2019 Television Critics ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — RZA (RIHZ'-uh) of the Wu-Tang Clan says he's concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who's charged with assault in Sweden.

RZA told The Associated Press at an event Friday promoting the Hulu drama series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" that he doesn't condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.

He says he's "disappointed in Sweden" and "disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage."

Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He's been in custody since July 3.

President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky's detention.

RZA says if Trump helped, "that'd be a beautiful thing."