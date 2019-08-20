Rape defendant throws table in air during jury selection

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A man facing trial for raping a 74-year-old woman in Syracuse caused bedlam in the courtroom by throwing a table in the air.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Shamik King stood up during jury selection Monday, picked the defense table up and threw it. The table landed on the prosecution table and sent splinters flying.

No one was injured but one woman was excused from jury service after an apparent panic attack.

Jury selection continued after a break with the 30-year-old defendant absent from the courtroom. The judge said that for now he can only return if gagged and shackled.

King faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the Aug. 19, 2018, rape.

A message seeking comment on the outburst was left with King's attorney.

