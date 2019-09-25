Raleigh Police identify dead kidnapping suspect in woods

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have identified a kidnapping suspect who was found dead in the woods after an hourslong police chase.

News outlets report 23-year-old Hugo Yaret Cortes-Ramirez died Tuesday after leading Raleigh police on a chase by car and foot.

Police say in a statement that officers attempted to pull over Cortes-Ramirez's vehicle, which was reportedly involved in a kidnapping. They say he fled from police and later jumped out of the car and escaped on foot.

The statement also says that Cortes-Ramirez shot at police while running into the woods and an officer returned fire. Police say Cortes-Ramirez was found dead in the woods with a pistol in his hand and the kidnapping victim was unharmed.

It's unclear how Cortes-Ramirez died. An investigation is ongoing.