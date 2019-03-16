R. Kelly case poses challenge: Separating artist from anthem

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. The dilemma of separating the sides of R. Kelly, who faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, now confronts millions who listen to or perform his music. less FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. The dilemma of ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close R. Kelly case poses challenge: Separating artist from anthem 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — The dilemma of separating the sides of R. Kelly, who faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, now confronts millions who listen to or perform his music.

It's perhaps most acute when it comes to "I Believe I Can Fly." The Grammy-winning ballad released in 1996 has made its way into movies and been performed in countless reality shows, church services, as well as school concerts and graduation ceremonies. Children are even singing it bilingually.

Motown Records alum Paul Riser Sr. wrote the orchestral parts for Kelly's hit song and directed the backing musicians in Detroit in the mid-1990s. He says he's troubled by the allegations and believes the victims, but the song's inspirational message has a life beyond its creator.

Kelly has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.