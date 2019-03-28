https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Queens-woman-sentenced-in-silicone-injection-death-13724659.php
Queens woman sentenced in silicone injection death
NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens woman has been sentenced to 2 to 8 years in prison in connection with the silicone buttocks injection death of a 31-year-old woman in Manhattan.
Forty-four-year-old Allison Spence was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and unauthorized practice of a profession.
Latesha Bynum, of Harlem, died in July after complaining of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to a 911 call at a building in Gramercy Park.
The medical examiner determined she died from complications of systemic embolization of silicone injections for cosmetic augmentation.
