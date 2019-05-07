https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Pullman-police-looking-for-an-arson-suspect-13825512.php
Pullman police looking for an arson suspect
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police in Pullman are searching for an arson suspect after a fire destroyed a laser tag arena on Sunday, the same day a device resembling a pipe bomb was discovered in a city park.
Days earlier, another improvised explosive was found in a mobile home in nearby Moscow, Idaho.
No arrests have been made in connection with any of the three incidents, and it's unclear if they are related.
The Spokesman-Review says the fire at the Cougar Laser Arena on South Grand Avenue was started sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Fire investigators handed the case to Pullman police on Monday.
