Public defender accused of stealing from private clients

GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — The York County public defender is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from private clients.

Court records say 59-year-old Nancy Waldron is charged with felony theft. She didn't immediately return messages left Thursday by The Associated Press. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The next court date regarding her case is set for Aug. 15.

The records say questions were raised in nearby Fillmore County about checks Waldron had written to herself on a bank account that belonged to two sisters living in nursing homes.