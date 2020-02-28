Psychologist's attorney says images were not pornographic

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for an Ohio child psychologist accused by prosecutors of downloading child pornography said in court that the images are “provocative” but not pornographic.

Gregory Ramey, 70, of Beavercreek, appeared for a video arraignment Friday in Greene County, where a grand jury indicted him Wednesday on 145 child pornography-related counts, the Dayton Daily News reported.

“Every single individual in these images is clothed,” defense attorney Jon Paul Rion said.

Rion said he expected Ramey to leave jail sometime Friday after posting a $500,000 bond.

The images are “far more benign that someone would expect to see in a case like this,” Rion said, adding that they do not depict sex acts.

Steve Irwin, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, said in response to Rion's comments that a grand jury was presented with facts and “the indictment speaks for itself.”

Ramey was fired by Dayton Children's Hospital in August after officials learned he was under investigation by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ramey served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources at Dayton Children's and wrote a weekly parenting column distributed by The New York Times.