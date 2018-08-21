Providence police look for a man linked to death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are looking for a man they say played a role in the death if his mother's 60-year-old boyfriend.

Police responded to a Providence apartment on Aug. 6 after they received a report that a woman got into an argument with her boyfriend.

They allege 47-year-old Richard Price, and his son, 25-year-old Richard Ramos, attacked Wayne Lee.

Maj. David Lapatin says Price and Ramos were at the apartment to try to remove Lee from the premises at the request of Lee's girlfriend, who is Price's mother.

At some point during a struggle, Lee fell and suffered a head injury. He died at the hospital on Aug. 15.

Ramos was arrested that say but Price remains on the loose. Ramos is charged with conspiracy to commit felony assault.