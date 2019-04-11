Providence officer cleared of wrongdoing in tire theft case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence police officer who had been placed on leave during an investigation into his possible involvement in a tire and rim theft ring has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare (pah-REE') says is appears Officer James Lewis "is completely innocent of any wrongdoing whatsoever."

Lewis is a five-year veteran of the force whose name was erroneously linked to the thefts of $80,000 worth of car tires and rims found in East Providence.

Lewis had been placed on leave on Friday.

Police do not believe Lewis was involved in any criminal conspiracy, nor did he forward any information to known criminals, the department concluded Wednesday.

Lewis cooperated with the investigation.