Providence man charged with molesting 2 young children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with molesting two children was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

Kevin Marland, 38, of Providence, was arraigned in Providence District Court on charges of indecent solicitation of a child, first-degree child molestation sexual assault, and second-degree child molestation sexual assault.

He did not enter a plea. No defense attorney was listed in court records and he was referred to the public defender's office.

Pawtucket police began investigating in November. Marland was charged after reporting to the police station to speak with detectives Monday, The Providence Journal reported.

The children were 8 and 6 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said. Marland and the children are “known to each other,” he said.