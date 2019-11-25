https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Providence-drops-probationary-officer-charged-in-14860963.php
Providence drops probationary officer charged in assault
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence has decided not to hire a probationary police officer who has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.
Deputy Chief Thomas Verdi says Craig Amado is no longer a city officer.
Authorities say the 28-year-old Amado hit his girlfriend for using his car without his permission.
Police say Amado sent her a threatening text which escalated and resulted in him slapping her multiple times.
He is free on personal recognizance.
The Providence Journal reports that officers have a year-long probationary period when it is easier to fire them. Amado had been an officer since June.
A message was left with Amado’s attorney.
