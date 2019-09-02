Protesters arrested at 'straight pride' parade due in court

BOSTON (AP) — Protesters arrested at a counter-demonstration to a "straight pride" parade are due in court.

The Boston Globe reports 36 people were arrested Saturday and they're scheduled to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, though prosecutors say it's unclear whether all would appear.

An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.

Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community. They outnumbered the parade crowd.

Several arguments and minor fights were reported. Four officers suffered minor injuries.

Boston police said they'll review officers' use of force during the demonstrations. A video posted on social media shows two officers using what appears to be pepper spray.