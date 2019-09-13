Prosecutors say man cheated Delta frequent flyer program

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say the managing partner of a Chicago travel agency fraudulently accumulated millions of points in a Delta Air Lines frequent flyer program.

Gennady Podolsky was indicted Wednesday on 12 counts of wire fraud. A dual Ukrainian and American citizen, he is managing partner of Vega International Travel Services.

Through the SkyBonus program, businesses earn points when employees fly Delta.

Prosecutors say Podolsky created a SkyBonus account for a fertility center owned by a family member of Vega Travel's president. When Vega Travel customers flew Delta, Podolsky entered that SkyBonus number even though they weren't fertility center employees.

Prosecutors say Podolsky accumulated and redeemed more than 42 million points, causing Delta to lose more than $1.75 million.

Online court records didn't list a lawyer for Podolsky.