Prosecutors say 6 MS-13 gang members charged in 2 killings

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say six alleged MS-13 gang members have been indicted on murder charges for their roles in two homicides in December last year, one in Far Rockaway, Queens and the other in Nassau County on Long Island.

One of the suspects was arraigned on Wednesday and two were arraigned last week. The others are juveniles and will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

In the first killing, authorities say 23-year-old Ian Cruz, of Queens, was lured to Bayswater State Park by one of the minors with the promise of sex and drugs and shot several times in the head and stabbed

Prosecutors say the second killing happened two days later just over the Nassau County border in Lawrence where 17-year-old Harold Sermeno, of Queens, was shot and stabbed with a machete.