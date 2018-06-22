Prosecutors charge man in Houston Lake shooting

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Shawnee man has been charged in the shooting death of Jacob Stowers in Houston Lake.

The Platte County prosecutor's office said in a news release Friday that 26-year-old Coty Borst has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 21 death. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault on a police animal.

Court records do not show a defense attorney yet.

Prosecutors allege Borst shot Stowers at a house in Houston Lake. He fled after a shooting and was found in a creek bed 100 yards from the house. A Kansas City police dog found him and latched onto his arm. Borst allegedly forced a handgun to the dog's head, but dropped it into the creek after officers commanded him not to shoot the dog.