Prosecutors can't seek execution in case against immigrant

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ruled prosecutors can no longer seek the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged with murder in the 2015 killing of a convenience store clerk in Mesa because the accused is intellectually disabled.

The ruling Wednesday means Apolinar Altamirano will face life in prison if he's convicted of first-degree murder in Grant Ronnebeck's shooting death.

The case has been cited by President Donald Trump, who has railed against crimes committed against American citizens by immigrants who are the United States illegally.

Altamirano has lived in the United States without authorization for about 20 years.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and other charges in Ronnebeck's death.

His trial is scheduled for Aug. 1.