Prosecutors: Woman found fatally beaten inside apartment

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman found badly beaten inside her home apparently died from blunt force trauma.

But a motive for the attack on 55-year-old Nellie Marquez remains under investigation.

Essex County prosecutors say Marquez was found around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in her Newark apartment. She was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Further details about the attack and Marquez's injuries were not disclosed. Authorities say an autopsy has not yet been completed.

No arrests have been made.