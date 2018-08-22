Prosecutors: Tax agent trainee stole money from store

DUNELLEN, N.J. (AP) — A man working as a special agent trainee with New Jersey's Division of Taxation stands accused of stealing money from a business during an investigation.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Timothy Bailey is charged with theft. They say the 30-year-old Hamilton stole more than $200 from a Dunellen business on Aug. 16, but did not provide further details on how the theft occurred.

Bailey had been sworn in as a special agent trainee in December. He was arrested at a Freehold site where he worked and has been suspended with pay, pending an internal hearing.

Authorities say an investigation into the theft is ongoing.