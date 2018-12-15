Prosecutors: NYC employee arrested for producing 'ecstasy'

MASTIC, N.Y. (AP) — A package from China led authorities to a Long Island home where prosecutors say a city employee from the Department of Environmental Protection ran a lab that produced the dangerous drug called "ecstasy."

Joseph Guida was behind bars Saturday, accused of making enough of the addictive synthetic substance for street sales.

Federal officials discovered the lab after intercepting the package sent to the 44-year-old suspect's house in Mastic. Inside was the chemical material used to make ecstasy.

Agents in white protective suits raided the property on Friday with a Homeland Security team, Suffolk County police and other agencies that confiscated the drug-making equipment. Guida was arraigned Friday and held without bail.

Marijuana also was grown in the home.

Guida's attorney, Randi Chavis, was not immediately available for comment.