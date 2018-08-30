Prosecutors: Men killed by mob in Mexican town not criminals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State prosecutors in the central Mexico state of Puebla say their preliminary investigation suggests two men burned to death by a mob had not committed any crime.

Some residents of Acatlan had beaten two men they believed were trying to kidnap children. Police initially detained the two men for their protection, but a crowd of about 150 people came to the jail, dragged them out and set them on fire.

The Puebla state prosecutor's office issued a statement late Wednesday saying it appeared the men had not committed any crime and were farmworkers.

In 2015, residents in Ajalpan, Puebla, beat to death two young men who were conducting a poll about tortilla consumption in their town. Rumors had spread in the area that children were being kidnapped.