Prosecutors: Man sought in fatal shooting of father-in-law

CARTERET, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his father-in-law outside a social hall in central New Jersey.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 32-year-old Douglas Roman Rodriguez shot 49-year-old Roberto Laureano multiple times Friday night at the Knights of Columbus building in Carteret. They say the two Carteret men had been involved in a dispute but did not disclose further details.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Roman Rodriguez has been charged with murder and weapons offenses. He remained at large Sunday, and authorities say he's considered armed and dangerous.