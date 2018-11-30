Prosecutors: Man attacked, killed mother in her Newark home

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a Newark man attacked and killed his mother in her city home.

Essex County prosecutors say 28-year-old Al Andre Cowart faces murder and weapons charges in the death of 64-year-old Janet Cowart.

They say the attack occurred around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, and Janet Cowart was pronounced dead a short time later. But they haven't said what spurred the attack, citing the ongoing investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Al Andre Cowart apparently wasn't injured in the incident. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.