Prosecutors: Baby sitter charged in fatal beating of toddler

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was beaten to death by his baby sitter.

Andrew Howard-French is charged with murder in the death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow.

Hudson County prosecutors say emergency responders took the boy from a Jersey City home to a hospital on July 17, but he died there short time later. An autopsy determined that he died from multiple blunt force injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Howard-French, a 28-year-old Jersey City resident, was arrested Wednesday and was due to make his initial court appearance Thursday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities have not said how or when the fatal injuries were inflicted.