Prosecutor requests 20 years in jail for ex-Peru president

FILE - In this April 30, 2018 file photo, Peru's former President Ollanta Humala accompanied by his wife Nadine Heredia, speaks to reporters at the entrance of their home after they were released from prison, in Lima, Peru. On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, the Peruvian prosecutor's office requested 20 years in prison for former President Ollanta Humala, and 26 years for his wife Nadine Heredia, both who are accused of laundering money they allegedly received from the Brazilian company Odebrecht. less FILE - In this April 30, 2018 file photo, Peru's former President Ollanta Humala accompanied by his wife Nadine Heredia, speaks to reporters at the entrance of their home after they were released from prison, ... more Photo: Joel Alonzo, AP Photo: Joel Alonzo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Prosecutor requests 20 years in jail for ex-Peru president 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Prosecutors in Peru are asking a judge to sentence former President Ollanta Humala to 20 years behind bars for his alleged role in Latin America's biggest graft scandal.

Prosecutor German Juarez told a judge Tuesday that evidence shows Humala and his wife were part of a money laundering scheme during his 2006 and 2011 presidential campaigns.

The pair are accused of taking about $3 million from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. They dispute the charges.

Juarez asked that Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, be sentenced to 26 years in jail. She is accused of hiding the origin of the funds.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $800 million to officials across the region in exchange for public works contracts.

Peru has gone further than any other nation outside Brazil in holding leaders accountable.