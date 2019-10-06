Prosecutor moves to drop murder charge in traffic slaying

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's top prosecutor is moving to drop a third-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a real estate developer during a traffic confrontation near the city's tony Rittenhouse Square last year.

With trial scheduled to begin Monday for 22-year-old Michael White, District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a motion Friday to drop the more serious charge, saying prosecutors had the best chance of a conviction pursuing only a voluntary manslaughter charge as well as a weapons count.

Police say 37-year-old Sean Schellenger was in a car with two others in July 2018 when a confrontation began with White, a bicycle deliveryman, who pulled a knife and stabbed him.

Linda Schellenger, the victim's mother, blasted Krasner's decision and urged the judge to reject the motion, saying "let the jury decide."