Prosecutor drops charges against handcuffed, beaten man

This undated photo released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shows Charles Toney. An attorney for the 25-year old says hospital records prove he suffered a collapsed lung and fractured ribs, nose and finger during his arrest on an outstanding warrant on Dec. 3, 2018. But the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 that medical staff who checked Toney after his arrest found none of those injuries. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor says authorities have dismissed charges against a black man who was filmed being struck by a white police officer while he was handcuffed earlier this month.

News outlets report prosecutor Alan Dunn announced Tuesday the state's decision to drop charges of assault, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence against 25-year-old Charles Toney.

An attorney for Toney has said hospital records show his client suffered a collapsed lung and fractured ribs, nose and a finger during his arrest on an outstanding warrant Dec. 3. He still faces charges from the warrant.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has said medical staff who checked Toney after his arrest found none of those injuries.

Video taken by a bystander shows Hamilton County detective Blake Kilpatrick punching and kicking Toney while he's handcuffed and on the ground. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating.