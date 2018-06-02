Prosecutor asks full court to rehear double jeopardy case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor is asking the federal appeals court in New Orleans to reinstate a man's third conviction in the murder of a 6-year-old boy in 1992.

A three-judge panel ruled last month that double jeopardy should have prevented trial on the second-degree murder charge against Ricky Langley.

District Attorney John DeRosier (duh-ROH-zyay) tells The American Press the Louisiana Attorney General's Office joined his request for a hearing by all 17 judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A jury convicted Langley of second-degree murder in 2003, acquitting him on a capital charge in Jeremy Guillory's death. That verdict was overturned because of judicial misconduct.

A judge convicted Langley in 2009.

The 5th Circuit said the capital murder acquittal also prevented retrial for second-degree murder, because either required proof that Langley meant to kill or seriously injure Guillory.