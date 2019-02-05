Prosecutor asks consecutive life sentences for serial killer

In this artist's sketch, serial killer Bruce McArthur, center, attends his sentencing hearing in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. McArthur staged photos of some of his victims after they died, posing corpses in fur coats and cigars in their mouths, a prosecutor said Monday as the sentencing hearing began for the former gardener who preyed on men from Toronto's Gay Village district.

TORONTO (AP) — A prosecutor is asking a judge to sentence serial killer Bruce McArthur to consecutive life sentences so he won't be eligible for parole for 50 years, when he'd be 116.

McArthur pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to eight counts of first-degree murder. He sexually assaulted, killed and dismembered men he met in Toronto's Gay Village district over seven years.

The most lenient potential sentence he faces would be life in prison with no chance for parole for 25 years. The judge said he expects to hand down a sentence Friday.

Prosecutor Craig Harper says the certainty that the 67-year-old McArthur will never leave prison is a fit result.

McArthur was a landscaper and buried dismembered remains in planters at home he used as storage for his business.