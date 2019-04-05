Prosecutor: Rapper Kodak Black accused of sexual assault

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says rapper Kodak Black will likely have to return to South Carolina this year to face a charge of raping a woman after a 2016 concert.

A local prosecutor tells The State that Dieuson Octave, whose stage name is Kodak Black, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He says the rapper attacked an adult-age high school student in a hotel room after performing in Florence.

Although Black's touring the Southeast, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told the newspaper Thursday the hip-hop artist will likely have to return this summer or fall.

Clements says a trial tentatively set for April has been continued. No new date's been set.

The newspaper didn't report if Octave has lawyers available to comment.

Black's known for songs including "Zeze," ''No Flockin" and "Tunnel Vision."

