Prosecutor: Off-duty officer charged with DWI in crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty New Jersey police officer is facing charges after a crash in which they allege he was driving under the influence.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said Tuesday that 57-year-old Sayreville Sgt. Jeffrey Kutz, of Marlboro, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree assault by auto.

Authorities said the crash happened Tuesday on Route 9 South in Old Bridge. The victim was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call prosecutors or Old Bridge police. A listed number for Kutz couldn't be found Tuesday and a representative of the Fraternal Order of Police in New Jersey couldn't immediately be reached for comment.