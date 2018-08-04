Prosecutor: No charges filed in 'Stand Your Ground' shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Lawrence man won't be prosecuted for a fatal shooting incident on his porch because his actions were protected under the state's "Stand Your Ground" law.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports no charges will be filed against 44-year-old Robert Patrick in connection with the April 4 shooting that killed 32-year-old Trevor Mohawk of Lawrence.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said in a press release Patrick shot Mohawk five times in the lower torso after he came onto Patrick's porch in Lawrence. A struggle ensued after Patrick asked Mohawk to leave, leaving Patrick with black eyes and multiple bruises and abrasions.

Patrick shot Mohawk during the struggle.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com