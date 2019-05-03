Prosecutor: College hoops bribery defendant lied on stand

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a defendant accused of bribing college basketball coaches lied on the witness stand at his New York City trial.

Former business manager Christian Dawkins testified earlier this week as the only defense witness. He denied ever bribing coaches at major universities in exchange for help signing NBA-bound players as clients.

Prosecutor Noah Solowiejczyk reminded jurors in a closing argument on Friday how images from a sting operation show Dawkins giving envelopes stuffed with cash to assistant coaches from Creighton University and other schools in Las Vegas in 2017. He said there was no proof backing Dawkins' far-fetched claim that the coaches later gave the money back.

Dawkins and amateur basketball coach Merl Code have pleaded not guilty to bribery.

Defense closing arguments are set for Monday.