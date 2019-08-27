Prosecution rests in 1st case against Malaysia's ex-PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian prosecutors have wrapped up their case against former Prime Minister Najib Razak in his first corruption trial after five months, paving the way for his second court case to begin.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they were resting their case against Najib after questioning 57 witnesses. The judge will hear the prosecution's closing arguments Oct. 22 and will rule on Nov. 11 whether Najib should enter his defense.

Najib faces 42 charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering in five separate criminal cases linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund after his shocking election ouster last year.

Najib, 65, denies wrongdoing and accuses Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's government of seeking political vengeance.

His second trial is due to begin Wednesday.