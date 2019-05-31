Prominent Vegas businessman accused of DUI after fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge set bail at $250,000 for a 53-year-old Nevada businessman and grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor facing multiple felony driving under the influence charges in a high-speed crash that killed one person and injured two.

Scott Russell Gragson appeared in court in custody Friday with his attorneys following his arrest in the Thursday crash in a gated community in Summerlin.

Attorney David Chesnoff said later they will investigate the case and fight criminal charges.

Police say Gragson was driving a 2015 Range Rover that struck several trees, ejecting three back-seat passengers. A 36-year-old woman died and a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman received serious injuries.

Gragson and a 44-year-old front-seat passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Gragson's grandfather, Oran Gragson, was mayor from 1959 to 1974.

