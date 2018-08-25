Producer, lawyer mull next move in 'Hollywood South' appeal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for a movie producer and a lawyer convicted of fraud involving Louisiana's "Hollywood South" film tax credit program are considering whether to ask a federal appeals court to take another look at the case.

Producer Peter Hoffman and attorney Michael Arata were spared a jail sentence last year when a federal judge threw out some of their 2015 jury convictions.

But a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated many of the convictions Aug. 9.

Court documents show defense attorneys are considering whether to ask for a 5th Circuit re-hearing or go to the Supreme Court.

They have until Sept. 24 to apply for a rehearing.

The case involved renovation of a dilapidated New Orleans building into a film production facility.