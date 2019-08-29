Probe: guards, gang members smuggled drugs into jail

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors say guards at the troubled county jail in Cleveland worked with gang members to sell drugs to inmates.

State prosecutors on Wednesday charged two corrections officers and one gang member with running a criminal enterprise inside the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'guh) County jail.

The indictment says the two guards, Stephen Thomas and Marvella Sullivan, smuggled drugs inside the jail. Court records don't say whether they have attorneys. Both resigned earlier this year.

Court records also say the drug ring included five additional corrections officers who haven't been charged or named in the indictment.

Clevleand.com reports investigators began looking into the drug ring after an inmate overdosed in January.

The jail in the last year has become the subject of investigations, lawsuits and indictments against corrections officers and high-ranking officials.

