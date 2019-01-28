https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Probe-begins-into-cause-of-Dutch-gas-blast-that-13566409.php
Probe begins into cause of Dutch gas blast that injured 10
Photo: Wong Maye-E, AP
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities are investigating the cause of a gas explosion that blew the facade off an apartment building, injuring 10 people, including four who were rescued from under the rubble.
Firefighters and search-and-rescue teams using sniffer dogs freed the final person early Monday after he had spent some eight hours buried in the wreckage in a neighborhood of The Hague.
The Dutch city says that 27 apartments have been evacuated. The powerful blast on Sunday scattered broken glass over streets more than a block away and sent bricks crashing onto a car and a van parked in front of the building.
The Hague says eight of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.
