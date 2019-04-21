Probe: Fatal shooting by Sparks police in 2018 was justified

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County investigation concludes that a deadly shooting involving Sparks police last year was justified.

According to an investigative report released by the county District Attorney's Office, a man who was fatally shot by two Sparks police officers in January 2018 fired at one of the officers.

District Attorney Chris Hicks announced the shooting was justified and included photographs, witness accounts and legal analysis in a 27-page investigative report.

The shooting stemmed from a high-speed car chase.

Police say suspect Humberto Vera-Munoz pulled out a pistol and fired one shot that missed a Sparks policeman.

Officers fired back, striking Vera-Munoz multiple times.

Reno police took over the investigation as part of the Officer Involved Shooting Protocol and did not recommend criminal charges against the two policemen involved.

