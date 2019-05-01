Probation ordered in ambulance crash that killed woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An ambulance driver has been sentenced to probation for a crash that killed her co-worker in Hennepin County.

A judge Tuesday stayed jail time for Susanna Battig. If she adheres to terms of her year of probation, she will stay out of jail. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving in an October 2017 crash that killed Marina DeSteno Challeen. Battig crashed the ambulance into disabled semi in Brooklyn Center.

Battig was also sentenced to 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay nearly $1,700 in restitution and court fees. The Star Tribune reports Challeen's aunt, Nancy DeSteno, says she's relieved Battig won't go to jail and that community service is "more in line with Marina's core values."

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com