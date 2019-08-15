Probation for woman convicted of stealing from grandmother

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Trent woman has been put on probation and ordered to more than $100,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother.

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office says Second Judicial Circuit Judge Bradley Zell has suspended a 180-day jail sentence for Jennifer Jo Ahrendt and ordered her to serve 10 years of probation.

Ahrendt was the power of attorney for her grandmother, who has since died. She was accused of taking nearly $116,000 from her grandmother's accounts from December 2016 and May 2018 and "gambling away" much of the money.

The Argus Leader says the 46-year-old Ahrendt pleaded guilty in May to theft by exploitation of an elder or adult with a disability in a Minnehaha County courtroom.