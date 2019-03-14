Prison system investigating suicide, homicide of 2 inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections says it is investigating the apparent suicide of one inmate and the stabbing death of another.

The state prison system announced the deaths in a Thursday news release.

The prison system says that officials found 24-year-old Rashaud Dederic Morrissette unresponsive Friday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Authorities say his death was ruled a suicide, but an investigation is ongoing.

Morrissette was serving a three-year sentence for a burglary conviction.

The prison system says another inmate, 27-year-old Quinton Ashaad Few, was stabbed to death Tuesday at Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent. Few was serving a 20-year-sentence after a robbery conviction.

The prison system says 31-year-old Terrence Griffin, an inmate serving a life sentence, is a suspect in the death.