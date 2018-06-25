Prison officials say Georgia inmate killed herself in cell

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Prison officials say a Georgia inmate appears to have killed herself in her cell.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release that prison officers found Jamika Harrison unresponsive in her cell at Pulaski State Prison at around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday.

The agency says prison staff and emergency responders tried unsuccessfully to revive her. The Pulaski County coroner pronounced Harrison dead just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Corrections officials are investigating her death, which is standard practice when an inmate dies in custody.

Harrison was serving 10 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault in Habersham County.