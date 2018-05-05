Prison inmate indicted in 1981 death of Missouri man

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who is already in prison is now indicted in a 1981 shooting death.

A Callaway County grand jury indicted Conrad Schmitt on Thursday on a capital murder charge in the death of 27-year-old Ricky Ridings, of St. Peters.

Ridings was found shot to death inside a car outside Portland, Missouri, on July 8, 1981.

KRCG-TV reports the investigation was reopened in June 2017 when the Callaway County Sheriff's office received new details in Ridings' death.

Schmitt is charged with killing Ridings between June 30, 1981 and July 9, 1981.

He is currently a state prison inmate. He is scheduled for a video arraignment May 18.

